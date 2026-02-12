<p>Mumbai: At a time when caste politics continues to divide Indian society, a small but significant social revolution is unfolding in Soundala village of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>.</p><p>Known for being at the forefront of progressive social reforms, Soundala has now declared itself a caste-free village by adopting the guiding principle “Amchi jaat…manav” (my caste is humanity), with the formal approval of the gram sabha.</p><p>The village claims to be not only Maharashtra’s first caste-free village but possibly the first in India. The resolution was unanimously passed during the gram sabha meeting held on February 5 in Soundala, located in Nevasa taluka of Ahilyanagar district, formerly known as Ahmednagar.</p>.AI advisory platform to be launched for farmers in Maharashtra.<p>“It is a small initiative, but it will go a long way. Soundala is now a caste-free village,” Sarpanch Sharad Argade told <em>DH</em> over the phone from Ahilyanagar on Thursday.</p><p>According to Argade, the resolution — a copy of which is with <em>DH</em> — was passed unanimously.</p>.<p>“The gathering included people from various castes and even members of the Muslim community. All voted in favour of the resolution,” he said.</p><p>The resolution begins by invoking the Constitution of India and emphasises the Preamble, particularly the values of Liberty, Equality and Fraternity.</p><p>“In the meeting, it was unanimously decided and resolved that no one will follow caste or indulge in caste-based practices. We will be guided by ‘Amchi jaat…manav’. The people will follow humanity,” Argade said.</p><p>The resolution also provides for penalties against behaviour that goes against the ethos of the Constitution.</p>.India’s biggest mountaineering centre coming up in Majgaon.<p>The decision was taken under the guidance of noted social worker Pramod Zinjade, founder-president of the Mahatma Phule Samaj Seva Mandal, who has long worked for the eradication of social evils.</p><p>“In fact, I do not believe in caste. For me, humanity is the greatest caste and religion. All are equal,” Zinjade told DH from Solapur.</p><p>“Some time ago, I had appealed to all sarpanchs to work towards the eradication of the caste system. Soundala and its sarpanch have taken the lead,” he said, adding that nearly a dozen other villages are now working in the same direction.</p><p>“In April, we are holding a meeting of sarpanchs to take this forward,” he added.</p>.<p>Soundala has previously passed several progressive resolutions, including those on gender sensitivity, banning child marriage, permitting remarriage of widowed women, action against domestic violence and dowry, promoting girls’ education, and encouraging women’s participation in the political process.</p>