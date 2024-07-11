Maharashtra's Thane to get world-class zoo

Thane: The hustling-bustling Thane city, which neighbours India’s financial capital of Mumbai - is set to get a botanical garden and zoo of international standards, which would attract a large number of tourists.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, who is an MLA from Thane city, has cleared the proposal, in a meeting in which MLA Pratap Sarnaik was present.

The botanical park and zoo is expected to come up in Kasarvadavali off the Ghodbunder Road, which connects Thane to major hubs of the Mumbai metropolitan region.