Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra's tiger count increases to 444, forest cover decreases

However, according to the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2023, the total forest cover in the State is 50,859 sq km, reflecting a decrease of 54.47 sq km over the ISFR 2021 assessment.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 05:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 March 2026, 05:03 IST
India NewsMaharashtratiger

Follow us on :

Follow Us