<p>Mumbai: Amid the two week ceasefire between the United States-Israel coalition and Iran, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) mounted a major offensive against the Centre for its foreign policy after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/pakistan/president-pezeshkian-confirmed-irans-participation-in-talks-with-us-in-islamabad-pakistan-pm-sharif-3960574">Pakistan managed to broker temporary peace</a> in West Asia. </p><p>“Pakistan has given a message of peace to the world by stopping the war between Iran and America. Why didn't our Mahavishwaguru get this credit? Because Mahavishwaguru has no role,” Shiv Sena (UBT) chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said.</p><p>“There is a war going on in the world and our Mahavishwaguru was throwing bombs from his mouth at political opponents in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu,” Raut said referring to BJP’s campaign in the ongoing Legislative Assembly polls. </p>.‘Self-styled Vishwaguru stands exposed’: Congress' dig at PM Modi over Pakistan's role in US-Iran ceasefire.<p>Raut alleged that despite being a major global power, India failed to secure recognition for efforts to stop ongoing conflicts.</p><p>Raut hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. </p><p>“This is the biggest setback for India under Modi. Pakistan is being credited for stopping the war…this is embarrassing,” he said.</p><p>He said Iran had demonstrated how a nation and its citizens can fight and make sacrifices, adding that both Iran and Israel suffered losses but global perceptions changed. “Iran did not bow down before United States and Israel,” he said. </p>.India has completely lost its existence amid West Asia conflict, claims Raut; slams Modi's 'silence'.<p>“Weren't you the ones who vowed to capture Islamabad and hoist the BJP flag there? Pakistan took the credit for the ceasefire. A peace meeting is scheduled to take place in Islamabad. Weren't you the ones who vowed to capture Islamabad and hoist the BJP flag there? This is a matter of shame for India; it is a matter of shame for the Indian government. Modi has no business remaining in power,” he said. </p>