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'Mahavishwaguru has no role': Uddhav-led Sena slams Modi, Centre over foreign policy amid Pakistan's 'role' in Iran ceasefire

'There is a war going on in the world and our Mahavishwaguru was throwing bombs from his mouth at political opponents in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu', Raut said
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 11:57 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 11:57 IST
BJPPakistanIranNarendra ModiSanjay Rautforeign policy

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