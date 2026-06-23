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Homeindiamaharashtra

Mahayuti bags 16 of 17 MLC seats in Maharashtra; Independent shines in Nashik, Oppn routed

The Opposition MahaVikas Aghadi, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), failed to win a single seat.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 02:28 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 02:28 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsMaharashtraShiv SenaNashikMLC

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