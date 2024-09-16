Mahayuti govt in Maharashtra chooses to spend last few days in power helping Adani: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday slammed the Mahayuti government over the Adani group winning a bid to supply 6,600 MW of bundled renewable and thermal power to Maharashtra and wondered if "these revdis" to the conglomerate will put a heavy burden of tariff on the state's consumers.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said even as the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra "totters towards a landslide defeat", they choose to spend their last few days in power pursuing a "Modani enterprise", giving the Adani Group a giant power purchasing contract.

"Here are 5 questions for the non-biological PM on his new joint venture. Is it not true that – The terms and conditions of the tender issued by the Maharashtra Government for bids on 1600 MW thermal and 5000 MW solar on March 13, 2024, were modified from the Standard Bidding Guidelines to minimise competition?" he said in a post on X.