'Mahayuti' to focus on winning 45 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra: CM Shinde

Asked about the issue of disqualification petitions filed against him and other Shiv Sena MLAs, Shinde said, "In a democracy, the majority has importance and in the state assembly 50 MLAs are with us, we are the real Shiv Sena and this has been confirmed by the Election Commission. We have faith in the judiciary and court and whatever decision is to happen will happen on merit and democracy."

A revolt by Shinde and other MLAs in June last year led to a split in the Shiv Sena and collapse of the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Shinde later formed government with the BJP's support.