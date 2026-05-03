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Mahendragiri, sixth ship of the Nilgiri-class, delivered to Indian Navy

The Nilgiri-class ships or Project 17A are being built at the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MSDL) in Mumbai and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) in Kolkata.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 10:50 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 10:50 IST
India NewsMaharashtraIndian Navy

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