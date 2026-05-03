<p>Mumbai: Mahendragiri, the sixth ship of the Nilgiri-class has been delivered to the Indian Navy. </p><p>The Nilgiri-class ships or Project 17A are being built at the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MSDL) in Mumbai and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) in Kolkata. </p><p>Designed by the Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and overseen by the Warship Overseeing Team (Mumbai), P17A frigates reflect a generational leap in indigenous ship design, stealth, survivability, and combat capability. Driven by the philosophy of integrated construction, the ship was built and delivered within envisaged timelines.</p> .12 more Indian fishermen arrested for alleged poaching by Sri Lankan Navy.<p>The delivery of Mahendragiri (Yard 12654) marks a significant milestone in achieving self-reliance in warship design and construction, the Indian Navy said. </p><p>Project 17A frigates are versatile multi-mission platforms designed to address current and emerging challenges in the maritime domain. This state-of-the-art frigate reflects a quantum leap in naval design, stealth, firepower, automation, and survivability, and stands as an admirable symbol of Aatmanirbharta in warship building.</p> .<p>P17A ships are fitted with an advanced weapon and sensor suite compared to the P17 (Shivalik-class). These ships are configured with Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion plants, comprising a diesel engine and a gas turbine that drive a Controllable Pitch Propeller (CPP) on each shaft, and a state-of-the-art Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS). The potent weapon and sensor suite comprises anti-surface, anti-air, and anti-submarine warfare systems.</p> .<p>Mahendragiri is the sixth P17A ship delivered to the Indian Navy in the span of less than 17 months from the delivery of the first P17A (Nilgiri) by MDSL on 20 December 2024. </p><p>Delivery of Mahendragiri showcases the design, shipbuilding, and engineering prowess of the nation, and reflects Navy’s unrelenting focus on Aatmanirbharta in both ship design and shipbuilding. With an indigenous content of 75%, the project has involved over 200 MSMEs at MDSL and has enabled employment generation of approximately 4,000 personnel directly and more than 10,000 personnel indirectly.</p>