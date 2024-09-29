Main witness turning hostile, refusing to identify accused led to acquittal of BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya's son: Report

Akash, son of Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and then MLA from Indore 3, was arrested on June 26, 2019.

At the the time of the incident, Congress was in power in the state and had promised to convict Akash.

As per the report, Bais had initially identified Akash based on the footage of the incident, shown to him at the MG Road police station. He signed the identification memo as well.

In the court too, he testified against Akash and identified him based on a set of photographs and a video shown by the prosecution, as the “individual in the blue shirt with the bat”.

During the cross examination in 2022, Bais, however, said, "As there were hundreds of people, including police officers, it was unclear who was pushing and shoving."

He also accepted the suggestion of the defence team that “there was no photo of Akash Vijayvargiya hitting with a bat”.

The prosecution blamed the two-year delay in cross-examination for Bais changing his statement.

A special court on September 9 acquitted Aakash Vijayvargiya and nine other accused in the case.

"The prosecution could not prove the charges in the case in the court. Due to this, the court acquitted Vijayvargiya and nine others," defence lawyer Udaypratap Singh Kushwah had said.

(With PTI inputs)