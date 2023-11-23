Major fire drill conducted in Mumbai airport 

The two-hour long exercise began at 1200 hours and concluded at approximately 1405 hours.

“The mock exercise was conducted by simulating an aircraft overshooting the runway and its undercarriage catching fire. The simulation tests the preparedness of multiple stakeholders involved to respond to emergencies in real-time and to prevent loss of life and damage to property, while ensuring no disruption to normal operations at CSMIA,” the spokesperson said.

For the exercise, a medium-sized aircraft model was used as a mock-up aircraft that overshot the runway. The undercarriage of the mock-up aircraft was set ablaze to replicate the plane catching fire. The drill began by the ATC notifying key stakeholders about a fire on the mock-up aircraft.

The exercise involved multiple stakeholders including MIAL, Airlines, Air Traffic Control, CISF, Airport Health Organization, Customs, Immigration, Ground Handling Agencies, Mumbai Police, Mumbai Fire Brigade, Civil Defence, State Disaster Management Authority, National Disaster Response force, MCGM Disaster Management Cell, Hospitals and Ambulance Services. International Civil Aviation Organization and DGCA regulations mandate that airports conduct a full-scale aircraft emergency exercise once every two years.