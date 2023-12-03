JOIN US
maharashtra

Two die in major fire in Mumbai's four-storey building

The fire started at around 9.30 pm at the Gomati Bhavan building on Ranganekar Road in Girgaum.
Last Updated 02 December 2023, 19:36 IST

Mumbai: At least two persons were charred to death following a major fire in a building in the Girgaum Chowpatty area of Mumbai on Saturday night.

Firefighting operations are under way.

The fire started at around 9.30 pm at the Gomati Bhavan building on Ranganekar Road in Girgaum.

According to police and fire brigades officials, two charred bodies have been recovered.

"Firefighting is under way with a total of five lines, two first-aid lines, two small lines and one big line after cutting off the electricity supply. The cause of the fire cannot be known immediately," the official stated in a message.

(With PTI inputs)

