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Major step ahead for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project

With a diameter of 13.6 meters and weighing a massive 350 tonnes, this component marks the final step in the primary assembly of the TBM’s main shield.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 14:32 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 14:32 IST
India NewsBullet Train

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