The father of Bollywood actor-model Malaika Arora has died by suicide after jumping off the terrace of a building in Mumbai, ANI reported citing the Mumbai police.

Malaika's parents divorced when she was 11. The actor lived with her mother Joyce Polycarp along with her sister Amrita Arora.

Her father, Anil Arora, worked in the Indian Merchant Navy.

Further details are awaited.