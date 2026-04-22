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Malegaon blast case: Bombay High Court discharges 4 accused, quashes all charges

The four were charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder and criminal conspiracy, and also under the stringent Unlawful (Activities) Prevention Act (UAPA).
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 06:58 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 06:58 IST
India NewsMaharashtraBombay High CourtUAPAMalegaon blast caseMalegaon blast

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