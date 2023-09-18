Mammoth OBC morcha organised in Nagpur over Maratha reservation

The Other Backward Classes (OBC) community - cutting across party lines - staged a massive morcha in Nagpur on Monday to press for their demand that the Maratha community must be kept out of the OBC quota.

Over the past few days, the Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government has assured that the government would not disturb the OBC quota in any way and there will be no injustice to the OBCs on the issue of reservation.

The protest march commenced from the Samvidhan Chowk and ended at the Nagpur district collector’s office - amid tight security maintained across the city.