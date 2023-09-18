Mammoth OBC morcha organised in Nagpur over Maratha reservation

The Other Backward Classes (OBC) community - cutting across party lines - staged a massive morcha in Nagpur on Monday to press for their demand that the Maratha community must be kept out of the OBC quota.
Over the past few days, the Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government has assured that the government would not disturb the OBC quota in any way and there will be no injustice to the OBCs on the issue of reservation.
The protest march commenced from the Samvidhan Chowk and ended at the Nagpur district collector’s office - amid tight security maintained across the city.
The protests mainly arose after the Maharashtra government’s assurance of Kunbi caste certificates to the Maratha community from the Marathwada region - as demanded by Jalna-based and Shivba Sanghatana founder Manoj Jarange-Patil, who had undertaken a 17-day hunger strike before the government’s assurance.
The OBC community feel that the reservation to the community could be affected because of this move though the government has denied it.
The Nagpur morcha was led by OBC Mahasangh and Sarva Shakhiya Kunbi OBC Andolan Kruti Samiti.
“The Marathas must not be given reservation from the OBC quota,” OBC Mahasangh founder-President Baban Taywade said.
Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, who took part in the agitation, courted arrest. “The government would have to address the concerns of the OBC community,” the senior Congress leader said.
Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of NCP and BJP’s Ashish Deshmukh too were part of the morcha.