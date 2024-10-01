Man accused of injuring cop attacks another person in hospital

<p>Thane: A 42-year-old man, accused of attacking a woman constable at a police station, allegedly attacked another person after being taken to a hospital in Maharashtra's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thane">Thane </a>district, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The accused, Babasaheb Sonawane, had slashed his neck before going to Vitthalwadi police station on September 26.</p>.<p>At the police station, he allegedly attacked a woman constable with a blade, an official said.</p>.<p>Both the injured constable and accused were then rushed to a hospital and a case was registered against the latter under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 109 (attempt to murder), 121(2) (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation).</p>.Govinda accidentally shot in leg, rushed to Mumbai hospital.<p>During his treatment at the hospital on September 28, the accused allegedly flung a metal chair on another patient 28-year-old patient who was on an adjacent bed and injured him, the official from Central police station in Ulhasnagar said.</p>.<p>The patient, a shopkeeper, received injuries on his forehead, jaws and nose and also lost two teeth, he said.</p>.<p>An FIR was registered on Sunday in this connection against Sonawane under BNS section 118(2) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), the police said. </p>