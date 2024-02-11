Man accused of sexually assaulting minor girl in Thane acquitted after victim turns hostile

The judge in her order said as far as the contents of the complaint or happening of the incident are concerned, the testimony of the investigation officer "cannot be said to be of any use to the prosecution and such contents can be said to be proved only upon the evidence of the prosecutrix or her mother to whom she narrated the incident."

"But as is clear, the prosecutrix and her mother did not support the prosecution case and turned hostile, there is nothing on record to establish the allegations as mentioned in the complaint," she said.