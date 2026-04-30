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Man acquitted in 26/11 terror case denied police clearance considering national security: Bombay HC

The certificate to Ansari was refused in the backdrop of his criminal antecedents in a "reasonable manner and in the larger interest of public safety and national security."
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 09:56 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 09:56 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraBombay High Court

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