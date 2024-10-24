Man arrested for hunting mouse deer in Thane

<p>Thane: Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly hunting a mouse deer, a protected species, in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The forest department personnel on September 23 found the injured mouse deer, also known as chevrotain, with signs of being shot with a pellet gun in Ambernath area of the district.</p>.<p>Despite efforts to save the animal, it succumbed to the injuries three days later after being transferred to a wildlife hospital at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park for treatment, a forest official said.</p>.<p>After an autopsy disclosed pellet wounds on the carcass, the forest department lodged a case against an unidentified person under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act and conducted a comprehensive probe into the animal's death.</p>.<p>The evidence gathered during the inquiry led to the identification of the accused, Jagdish Wagh, resident of Ambernath, the official said.</p>.Where have the chitals gone? Spotted deer population declines at Kuno where cheetahs are mostly in enclosure.<p>Assistant Conservator of Forests, Ganesh Sontakke, said the investigators found numerous photographs on Wagh's mobile phone showing various animals being hunted, further establishing his involvement in illegal activities.</p>.<p>Wagh was arrested on October 19, and authorities were conducting further investigation to uncover the full extent of the crime and any potential accomplices, he said.</p>