Man arrested for repeated rape of 10-year-old relative in Akola district

Based on a complaint, the 24-year-old accused was arrested from his village in the early hours of the day
PTI
Last Updated : 23 August 2024, 09:04 IST

Akola: A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping his 10-year-old relative on multiple occasions for a year in Maharashtra's Akola district, police said.

Based on a complaint, the 24-year-old accused was arrested from his village in the early hours of the day, an official said.

The girl, who was living with her relatives to pursue her studies, was sexually assaulted by the accused on multiple occasions when she was alone at home, sub-divisional police officer Satish Kulkarni said.

He said the abuse had been taking place since August last year, and the victim's family approached the police on Thursday night.

A case under section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused, the official said.

