Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Man arrested in firing case in Kalyan; revolver, bullets seized

Umesh Khanvilkar was held from near Shahad railway station and has been booked under Indian Penal Code and Arms Act for attempt to murder and other offences.
Last Updated 05 October 2023, 12:28 IST

Follow Us

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly firing at and injuring a person amid an argument in Shahad area of Kalyan in Thane district, a Crime Branch official said on Thursday.

Umesh Khanvilkar fired at and injured Sushil Mahato (21) on Wednesday afternoon in Shahad Bandarpatta area, the Crime Branch Unit III official said.

'Mahato has been injured in the hand and throat. He is hospitalised. Khanvilkar was held from near Shahad railway station and has been booked under Indian Penal Code and Arms Act for attempt to murder and other offences,' he said.

'A country-made revolver and live cartridges were recovered from Khanvilkar. The Khadakpada police is probing further, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 October 2023, 12:28 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraThane

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT