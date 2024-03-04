Man assaults cop in Navi Mumbai after being enquired for suspicious behaviour

Thane: A case has been registered against an unidentified man for allegedly manhandling a police inspector after he questioned him for loitering in a suspicious manner near a bank in Navi Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at around 3.30 am on Sunday in Koparkhairne area.

A police team on night patrolling duty spotted the man loitering in a suspicious manner near a motorbike close to a bank in the area.

When the police tried to enquire with him, he pulled out a sickle from his bag, an official from Koparkhairne police station said.