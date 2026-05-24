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Women killed after husband attacks her with TV set in Thane, accused held

Accused was booked under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 14:05 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 14:05 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeThaneTVKilled

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