Women killed after husband attacks her with TV set in Thane, accused held

<p>Thane: A 21-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing his wife by smashing her head with a television set following a dispute at their home in Maharashtra's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thane">Thane district</a>, police said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred in the Balyani area of Kalyan taluka late on Saturday night, Inspector Mukesh Dhage of Kalyan taluka police station said.</p>.<p>He said that the accused, Satish Kaluram Waghe alias Guddu, was suspicious of his wife, Sarika (20), and the couple quarrelled frequently.</p>.Maharashtra: Seeking remarriage, man kills wife at fuel pump after she refuses to leave him.<p>During one such quarrel on Saturday, the accused smashed a television set on the victim's head and attacked her with a water container, killing her on the spot, the official said.</p>.<p>The police were alerted, and the body was sent for postmortem, he said, adding that Waghe was booked under section 103(1) (murder) of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bharatiya-nyaya-sanhita">Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita</a>. </p>