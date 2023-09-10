Home
Homeindiamaharashtra

Man bashes 18-month-old daughter to death over quarrel with wife in Thane; held

The accused held a grudge against his wife for a quarrel that took place between them 15 days ago.
Last Updated 10 September 2023, 09:12 IST

A labourer allegedly bashed his 18-month-old daughter to death following a quarrel with his wife in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The Thane police have arrested Altaf Mohammad Samiullah Ansari (26) under sections 302 (murder), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

The incident took place around 6 pm on Friday, when the accused in a fit of rage beat up his wife and dragged her and his daughter out of their house in Abhay Nagar area of Daighargaon, he said.

He allegedly threw the baby on the floor with force and killed her on the spot, the official said.

Ansari had held a grudge against his wife for a quarrel that took place between them 15 days ago, he said.

The accused was an alcoholic and frequently quarrelled with his wife, he said, adding that the case was registered based on a complaint lodged by the woman.

(Published 10 September 2023, 09:12 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeThane

