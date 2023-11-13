JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Man beats up ex-girlfriend's mother in Thane city; booked

Based on a complaint, the police have registered an offence under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by the use of a dangerous weapon or means) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.
Last Updated 13 November 2023, 15:13 IST

Follow Us

Thane: An offence has been registered against a man for allegedly beating up his former girlfriend's mother in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered an offence under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by the use of a dangerous weapon or means) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

The incident took place Panchpakhadi area on November 11, when the accused arrived at the victim's house and quarrelled with her, he said.

The accused kicked the woman and beat her up. As the victim raised an alarm, her neighbours intervened and rushed her to a hospital, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 November 2023, 15:13 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeThane

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT