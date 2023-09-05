Home
Man beats up woman neighbour over petty dispute in Navi Mumbai, booked

The woman had to be hospitalised after the assault, police said.
Last Updated 05 September 2023, 13:12 IST

An offence has been registered against a 44-year-old man for allegedly beating up a woman from his neighbourhood in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the 35-year-old woman, the police have registered a case under sections 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 509 (insult the modesty of a woman) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

The incident took place in Vavanje area of Panvel on September 1, when the woman was washing clothes outside her house and the water splashed into the accused’s house next door, he said.

The accused Dhanraj Mhatre went to the woman’s house, abused her, and beat her up, he said, adding that the woman was hospitalised after the assault.

(Published 05 September 2023, 13:12 IST)
