Man bludgeoned to death, body set on fire in Maharashtra's Latur; one held

<p>Latur: A man was arrested for allegedly bludgeoning a 25-year-old man to death and setting his body on fire in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra's </a>Latur district on Sunday, police said.</p>.<p>The accused, a scrap collector, was arrested within five hours of the killing that took place on Barshi road in the jurisdiction of the MIDC police station, an official said.</p>.<p>The body of an unidentified man near a hospital in the morning, he said.</p>.<p>The victim was later identified as Laxman Subhash Gajghate, a resident of Navi Mumbai, was an alcoholic and had come to Latur on October 24 for medical treatment, the official said.</p>.<p>Gajghate left his sister's house on Saturday and did not return, he said.</p>.<p>Following a probe, the police zeroed in on the accused, Sachin Shivaji Waghmare. The victim had allegedly assaulted Waghamre for a sleeping spot on the roadside, the official said.</p>.<p>The accused later returned to the scene and allegedly bludgeoned the victim with a stone while he was asleep and set the body on fire to destroy evidence, he said.</p>