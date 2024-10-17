Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Man booked for duping senior citizen of Rs 3 lakh under pretext of job for his son

The 64-year-old accused contacted the man, both residents of Kalyan area, a few years back.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 07:59 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2024, 07:59 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeThane

Follow us on :

Follow Us