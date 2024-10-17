Man booked for duping senior citizen of Rs 3 lakh under pretext of job for his son

<p>Thane: Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly cheating a 61-year-old person in Maharashtra's Thane district of Rs 3 lakh by promising a job for his son in the postal department, an official said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The 64-year-old accused contacted the man, both residents of Kalyan area, a few years back.</p>.7,500 CCTVs to be installed in Thane for enhancing public safety.<p>The accused took Rs 5 lakh from the man after offering to get a job to his son in the postal department but did not fulfil the promise, the official from Bazarpeth police station said.</p>.<p>After the victim contacted the accused, he only returned Rs 2 lakh.</p>.<p>Based on the victim's complaint, the police on Wednesday registered an FIR against the accused under various legal provisions, including cheating and criminal breach of trust, the official said. </p>