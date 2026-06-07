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Man booked for raping 2 sisters in Maharashtra's Palghar; BJP leader alleges 'love jihad'

The term 'love jihad' is used by right-wing groups to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into relationships and marriage to convert them to Islam.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 10:42 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 10:42 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimePalgharLove jihad

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