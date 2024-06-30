Man booked for raping woman, attempted trafficking for sale of her kidney

Thane: Police in Maharahtra’s Thane district have registered a case against a man for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman and attempted trafficking for the sale of her kidney, an official said on Sunday.

As per the FIR, accused Rahul, with aliases like Vasim, Chandan and Kundankumar, allegedly sexually assaulted the woman at his home in the Nalasopara area a few days ago.

Rahul was apparently in touch with two other women for trafficking the 20-year-old for organ sale, the official said.