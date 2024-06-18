Man brutally beats ex-girlfriend to death in broad daylight in Vasai; bystanders do nothing

Palghar: In a horrific incident, a man brutally killed his ex-girlfriend by repeatedly hitting her with an industrial spanner in broad daylight in Vasai in Palghar district near Mumbai on Thursday.
This is one of the worst such incidents in the Mumbai metropolitan region in recent times.
The victim was identified as Aarti Yadav (22).
The accused, Rohit Yadav (29) was immediately arrested by the police.
The incident took place around 0845 hrs at Chinchpada in Vasai East, around 65 kms away from downtown Mumbai.
Both of them worked in the industrial area of Vasai East.
The Waliv police station, which has arrested the accused, has launched detailed investigations.
In a horrific incident, a young woman was brutally killed with a spanner by her boyfriend on Tuesday morning in Chinchpada in #Vasai near #Mumbai.— Mrityunjay Bose (@MBTheGuide) June 18, 2024
The man repeatedly hit her with the spanner in full public view.
Police has launched investigations into the incident@DeccanHerald https://t.co/Ksq2qPF0GM
The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms.
In the CCTV visuals, Rohit was seen chasing Aarti with the spanner and jumped and hit the girl near the neck and shoulder after which she fell down.
Thereafter, the jilted lover rained more than a dozen blows with the spanner.
A bystander was seen trying to stop Rohit, however, he pushed him away and threatened to hit him with the spanner. After the man backed off, there was no attempt to stop him.
In the footage, people could be seen walking away or driving their motorcycles and moving ahead.
After the girl lay motionless, the man was heard screaming "kyun kiya, kyun kiya aisa mere sath” (why did you do this to me?).
Sensing that she had died, he then threw the spanner on the road.
आज वसई मध्ये भरस्त्यात तरुणाने मुलीवर वार करत तिची हत्या केली,ही घटना माणुसकीला काळीमा फासणारी आहे.या प्रकरणामध्ये कलम 302 अन्वये गुन्हा दाखल करत पोलीसांनी आरोपीला ताब्यात घेतले आहे.राज्य महिला आयोगाच्या वतीने तातडीने पुढील कारवाई करण्याच्या सूचना दिलेल्या आहेत.वालीव पोलीस… pic.twitter.com/OefKYSuseS— Rupali Chakankar (@ChakankarSpeaks) June 18, 2024
The motive behind the assault was reportedly a recent breakup after a five-year relationship.
Senior Police Inspector Jairam Ranware, who heads the Waliv police station said that the accused has been booked for murder. “They both were working in the industrial area…the man has used an industrial spanner to hit the girl several times,” he said, adding that breaking off the relationship seems to be the cause.
The police too are surprised as to why the public has not responded to the incident.
The body has been sent for post-mortem.
Maharashtra State Commission for Women’s Chairperson Rupali Chakankar spoke to Ranware.
“This incident is a disgrace to humanity,” Chakankar said, adding that the police has been instructed to file a concrete chargesheet. “It is very worrying that no one came to help when there is a large number of people there,” she said.
Meanwhile, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi slammed the Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti dispensation over the incident. “Law and order is least of their priority and they are creating a state of lawlessness,” said Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena (UBT).