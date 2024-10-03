Home
Man files kidnap complaint on not finding daughter at Mumbai home; then rape case unfolds

Police arrested the accused on Thursday and booked him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 17:27 IST

Published 03 October 2024, 17:27 IST
