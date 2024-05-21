Man held for illegal slaughter of animals, transportation of meat in Thane

Thane: Police have arrested a 28-year-old man on charges of illegal slaughter of animals and transportation of the meat in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

A police team on patrol duty spotted a tempo moving near a roadside eatery in Bhiwandi area on the Nashik-Mumbai highway on Sunday morning.

Based on suspicion, they stopped the tempo and on inspection found the vehicle was carrying 2,000 kg of animal meat valued at Rs 3.10 lakh, the official from Narpoli police station said on Monday.