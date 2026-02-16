Menu
india maharashtra

Man held for keeping snake in toilet of Vande Bharat in Maharashtra

The accused had placed a snake in the Vande Bharat Express on December 27, 2025.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 09:11 IST
Published 16 February 2026, 09:11 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeVande Bharat Express

