<p>More than one-a-half-months after a snake was found on the toilet of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vande-bharat-express">Vande Bharat Express</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>, the Central Railway's Railway Protection Force (RPF) have arrested a man who did it to create panic. </p><p>The accused, identified as Jagan Arjun Bhale, a 37-year-old resident of Nashik district, was apprehended from Mumbra in Thane district. </p><p>The accused had placed a snake in the Vande Bharat Express on December 27, 2025. </p><p>The snake was found in the toilet of Coach C-16 of Train No. 22225 Vande Bharat Express. The toilet was immediately closed, and the Control Room was informed. The snake was safely rescued at Solapur station. </p><p>CCTV footage revealed an unknown person placing the snake in the toilet.</p><p>A case was registered under Sections 145(B), 147, and 153 of the Railways Act, 1989, and investigation on the case commenced.</p><p>With the help of the CCTV footage and acting on a tip off from an informer, the RPF team swung into action and apprehended the accused, Jagan Arjun Bhale from Mumbra.</p><p>The accused confessed to the offence during interrogation. </p><p>He was produced before the Railway Court at Kalyan, where 14 days' Magisterial Custody Remand (MCR) was obtained.</p>