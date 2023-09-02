Home
Homeindiamaharashtra

Man held for tampering with weighing scale at construction site

An inquiry showed that there was an installed device on the scale to display a lower weight of the material placed on it
Last Updated 02 September 2023, 10:42 IST

The police in Maharashtra’s Thane city have arrested a man for allegedly tampering with a weighing scale at a construction site apparently to facilitate the collection of scrap in a dishonest manner, an official said on Saturday.

Security guards at the site caught Abhishek Umesh Veerbhadra near a weighing scale on Thursday. An inquiry showed that he had installed some device on the scale to display a lower weight of the material placed on it.

During questioning, Veerbhadra told the police that he was acting on behalf of one Hemant who has got a contract to collect scrap from the site. The contractor allegedly wanted to transport more scrap but by showing a lower weight, the official said, quoting the accused.

The Kapurbawdi police are on the lookout for the person named by the accused, the official added.

(Published 02 September 2023, 10:42 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraCrime

