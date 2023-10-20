JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Man held with charas worth Rs 5 lakh in Navi Mumbai

The police recovered 1.3 kg of charas valued at Rs 5.1 lakh from him and seized the motorbike, said the official, adding that Patil is a resident of Nerul and works as a tempo driver.
Last Updated 20 October 2023, 05:46 IST

Follow Us

Thane: The Navi Mumbai police have arrested a 32-year-old man after recovering charas, a banned drug, worth nearly Rs 5 lakh from him an official said on Friday.

Accused Sanjeev Prakash Patil was intercepted at Turbhe MIDC locality in the early hours of Thursday. He had arrived on a two-wheeler and was waiting for someone, the official said.

The police recovered 1.3 kg of charas valued at Rs 5.1 lakh from him and seized the motorbike, said the official, adding that Patil is a resident of Nerul and works as a tempo driver.

The Turbhe police have registered a case against Patil under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 October 2023, 05:46 IST)
MaharashtraCrimeNavi Mumbai

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT