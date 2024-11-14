Home
maharashtra

Man injured in fire in Mumbai building

The blaze erupted at around 10:45 pm on Wednesday and it was confined to a room of building number six in the MHADA Colony at Vashi Naka in Chembur, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 04:14 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 04:14 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraFire

