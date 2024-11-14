Man injured in fire in Mumbai building

<p>Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) A 60-year-old man suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out in a seven-storey building in Mumbai's Chembur area, officials said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The blaze erupted at around 10:45 pm on Wednesday and it was confined to a room of building number six in the MHADA Colony at Vashi Naka in Chembur, they said.</p>.Several shops gutted in massive blaze at Kolkata market, fire tenders rushed.<p>After receiving a call, the fire brigade rushed to the spot. The blaze was doused after efforts for about half-an-hour, a civic official said.</p>.<p>A person, identified as Nafir Sayyad, received burn injuries on his hands, face and neck. He was admitted to the Sion Hospital and his condition was stable, the official said.</p>.<p>The fire was confined to a gas cylinder, clothes and other household articles in the room. Its cause was not yet known, another civic official said. </p>