Man jumps on railway tracks at Bhayandar station; saved by RPF personnel and commuters

A video of a man plunging from the FOB connecting Bhayandar East to West went viral on Friday, an official said.
Last Updated 24 February 2024, 20:26 IST

Mumbai: Alert officials of the Railway Protection Force and some commuters saved the life of a man who jumped on railway tracks from a Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Bhayandar station near Mumbai.

"RPF personnel and some people rushed to the spot and moved the man away from the tracks, averting a potential tragedy. He was taken to a nearby hospital and his relatives were informed," he said.

The reason behind the man trying to end his life is not known.

(Published 24 February 2024, 20:26 IST)
