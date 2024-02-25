Man jumps on railway tracks at Bhayandar station; saved by RPF personnel and commuters

Mumbai: Alert officials of the Railway Protection Force and some commuters saved the life of a man who jumped on railway tracks from a Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Bhayandar station near Mumbai.

A video of a man plunging from the FOB connecting Bhayandar East to West went viral on Friday, an official said.

"RPF personnel and some people rushed to the spot and moved the man away from the tracks, averting a potential tragedy. He was taken to a nearby hospital and his relatives were informed," he said.

The reason behind the man trying to end his life is not known.