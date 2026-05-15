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Man murdered, body stuffed into drum: Thane cops arrest nurse, brother; her kin on the run

The murder of Arbaz Khan was the fallout of a failed extortion bid, the Mumbra police station official added.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 11:47 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 11:47 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrime

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