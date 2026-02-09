<p>Nagpur: A man allegedly murdered his friend in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nagpur">Nagpur</a> for bringing less <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/liquor">liquor</a> to a party, a police official said on Monday.</p>.<p>The incident took place in Baba Buddhaji Nagar on Sunday night, the Pachpaoli police station official said.</p>.BJP, Congress women candidates file nominations for Nagpur mayor post.<p>"Ramesh alias Vaidya Mukundrao Masram (40), a resident of Taj Nagar, Vaishali Nagar, was beaten to death by his friend Shankar Shripad Bhaisare (48) after the former brought less liquor though he was given money for a larger quantity. Two others were also involved in the fatal assault," he said.</p>.<p>All three have been arrested, the official said.</p>