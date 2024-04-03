Man murdered over enmity in Thane; case against 6 unidentified persons

Thane: A 25-year-old man was killed allegedly by six unidentified persons following a dispute over an old enmity in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Kolsewadi area of Kalyan township.

An altercation took place between the victim, Suraj Hilam, and the accused over some previous grievances. The accused called the man out of his home on Tuesday afternoon and allegedly assaulted him, an official from Kolsewadi police station said.