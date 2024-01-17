Man on Mumbai-Bengaluru SpiceJet flight stuck in loo for nearly 2 hours

A passenger on Tuesday, travelling on a SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru got stuck in the aircraft's loo for the entire flight duration of 1 hour 40 minutes owing to door lock malfunction.
Engineers at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) broke the lock after the flight landed and relieved the passenger of the shock he faced during landing.
A member of the KIA ground staff told Times of India, "It was known that the passenger on 14D seat had gone to the the toilet soon after takeoff and the seatbelt signs went off. Sadly, he got trapped inside as the toilet door malfunctioned."
The passenger got panicked and alerted the crew. When the crew realised that nothing can be done to help him mid-air, stewardesses penned a note on a paper saying, "Sir we tried our best to open the door, however, we could not. Do not panic. We are landing in a few minutes, so please close the commode lid and sit on it and secure yourself. As soon as the main door is open, engineer will come." The note was slid under the lavatory door, TOI reported.
The passenger was immediately taken for first aid at the Bengaluru airport. "The passenger was totally traumatised due to claustrophobia", an officer told TOI.
The flight SG-268, scheduled to take off from Mumbai at 10:55 pm on Monday got delayed till 2 am on Tuesday and touched down in Bengaluru at 3:42 am.