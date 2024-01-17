Man on Mumbai-Bengaluru SpiceJet flight stuck in loo for nearly 2 hours

The passenger got panicked and alerted the crew. When the crew realised that nothing can be done to help him mid-air, stewardesses penned a note on a paper saying, "Sir we tried our best to open the door, however, we could not. Do not panic. We are landing in a few minutes, so please close the commode lid and sit on it and secure yourself. As soon as the main door is open, engineer will come." The note was slid under the lavatory door, TOI reported.