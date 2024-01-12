Man on the run for 2019 murder among 6 held for planning dacoity in Virar

Palghar: A murder accused on the run since 2019 was arrested in Palghar district, a police official said on Thursday.
On January 5, six persons were held from the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway while planning to carry out an armed dacoity at a petrol pump in Shirsad phata, Crime Branch Unit III (Virar) senior inspector Pramod Badakh said.
"They were held from Jivdani helipad area. One Suresh Manaje (48), a resident of Mumbai who ran a hotel in Dubai, was killed by dacoits on July 19,2019. Manish Chouhan, who was involved in the murder, was among the six who were arrested on January 5," he said.