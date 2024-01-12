JOIN US
maharashtra

Man on the run for 2019 murder among 6 held for planning dacoity in Virar

On January 5, six persons were held from the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway while planning to carry out an armed dacoity at a petrol pump in Shirsad phata, Crime Branch Unit III (Virar) senior inspector Pramod Badakh said.
Last Updated 12 January 2024, 01:05 IST

Palghar: A murder accused on the run since 2019 was arrested in Palghar district, a police official said on Thursday.

"They were held from Jivdani helipad area. One Suresh Manaje (48), a resident of Mumbai who ran a hotel in Dubai, was killed by dacoits on July 19,2019. Manish Chouhan, who was involved in the murder, was among the six who were arrested on January 5," he said.

(Published 12 January 2024, 01:05 IST)
