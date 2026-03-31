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Man slams four-year-old boy to ground and smashes head on iron rod, arrested; child critical

The incident took place in a housing society at Vasai on Monday night, following which the accused was arrested, they said, adding that the critically-injured child is battling for life in a hospital.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 17:13 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 17:13 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrime

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