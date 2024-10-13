Man stabbed to death, two injured during garba event in Thane district

<p>Thane: A man was killed, and two others were injured after a group of people attacked them during a ‘garba’ (ritualistic dance associated with Navratri) event in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Sunday.</p>.<p>Eight people have been detained so far in connection with the alleged assault near a temple at Devichi Ali in Murbad on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, he said.</p>.Man stabs wife to death over children’s custody in Maharashtra.<p>A garba programme was underway when a group of people arrived at the venue and stabbed Sachin (Nanu) Parmar and attacked two others with sharp weapons. Parmar was rushed to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead, he said.</p>.<p>"The victims are pedestrians who were passing by the locality and some persons picked up an argument claiming they were outsiders who had intruded into the event. Further probe into this is underway," the official said.</p>