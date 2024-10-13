Home
Man stabbed to death, two injured during garba event in Thane district

Eight people have been detained so far in connection with the alleged assault near a temple at Devichi Ali in Murbad on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 15:42 IST

Published 13 October 2024, 15:42 IST
