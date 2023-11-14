JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Man stabs cousin to death suspecting him of affair with wife in Latur

The accused was accompanied by a friend, who was also involved in the attack. The duo are absconding, the official said.
Last Updated 14 November 2023, 16:42 IST

Follow Us

Latur: A man allegedly stabbed his cousin to death suspecting him of having an affair with his wife in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Shindalwadi village of Ausa tehsil on Sunday night, an official said.

The accused Balaji Subhash Rathod allegedly attacked his cousin Pradeep Papa Rathod (28) with a knife and stabbed him multiple times, killing him on the spot, he said.

The accused was accompanied by a friend, who was also involved in the attack. The duo are absconding, the official said.

The accused suspected the victim of having an affair with his wife, he said, adding that a case has been registered.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 November 2023, 16:42 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeStabbing

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT