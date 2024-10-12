Home
Man stabs wife to death over children’s custody in Maharashtra

The couple – Nadeem Khan and his wife Amrin (36) – from Mira Road has two children, aged 2 and 10, and was caught in a dispute over their kids’ custody, the official said.
PTI
12 October 2024, 05:34 IST

Published 12 October 2024, 05:34 IST
