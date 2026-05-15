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Man who planted IED in Pune hospital wanted money for own treatment, Police say

The probe began after the IED was found in the washroom of Ushakiran Hospital in Pune's Hadapsar area on Wednesday evening.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 18:24 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 18:24 IST
IndiaMaharashtraPuneIED

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