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Manmohan Singh did not ask citizens to stop travelling abroad: Raj Thackeray slams PM Modi's austerity appeal

"The Prime Minister himself is embarking on another multi-country foreign tour beginning May 15. First cancel these travels and then preach austerity,” said Raj.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 10:56 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 10:56 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiRaj ThackerayMaharahstra

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