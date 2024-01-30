Manoj Jarange-Patil in favour of reservations for Muslims, Dhangars

The Dhangar community - the traditional nomadic shepherds - who get reservation in education and jobs under Nomadic Tribes (C) category, which is 3.5 per cent, are demanding that they be placed under Scheduled Tribes, which get 7 per cent reservation.

The Dhangar leaders claim that Dhangar and Dhangad are the same and a "topographical error" has deprived them benefits in Maharashtra under ST category. The Dhangars are planning a mammoth morcha in Nagpur, coinciding with the session.

The Muslim community have also been demanding the revival of the 5 per cent quota.

Of the total 52 per cent reservation in the state, SCs and STs account for 13 and 7 per cent respectively, while OBCs get 19 per cent, VJNT, Special Backward Class and Nomadic Tribes account for 13 per cent.